/Homebound movie review: Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa are terrific in Neeraj Ghaywan’s tale of disparity

In Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter play Chandan and Shoaib, childhood buddies from the marginalized section of society, who are acutely aware of their social status and desperate to earn the respect and validation they rightfully deserve. Early in the film, we are told that Chandan hides his caste identity. Desperate to break generational discrimination, both Chandan and Shoaib apply for Police jobs, but instead of opting for the reservation quota, Chandan applies in the general category. When a perturbed Shoiab questions his move, Chandan admits that he is scared to reveal his caste lest he be thrown again into doing menial jobs. That moment sets the tone of Homebound. A film about two young men who try honest means to get jobs and earn the respect of society, but society constantly fails them, ridicules them, and never allows them to shine.

Having impressed international audiences at various film festivals earlier this year, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound comes home and hits Indian screens this Friday. Based on journalist Basharat Peer's article in The New York Times titled ‘Taking Amrit Home’, Ghaywan flips the narrative and begins the story a few years before COVID-19 crippled the country, especially scores of daily wage labourers during the lockdown.

A story of discrimination

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Chandan Kumar enjoys privileges at home while his parents toil as labourers, and his sister works in a local school as an assistant. While his sister has not had the privilege to study, his mother is hopeful of Chandan’s future and wants him to complete his graduation while he awaits results for the Police constable job, which for him is a getaway to a respectful life and a better future for his family.

His childhood friend Shoaib, who was discriminated for his religion all his life, is far more practical. Awaiting results, he knows he has responsibilities at home and takes care of ailing parents. Having rejected an opportunity to go to Dubai to work, Shoaib finds a job in a company selling water purifiers in the city. He is sharp and soon learns the ropes of marketing, even though he doesn’t have the required degrees but prejudices around his religion constantly hamper his growth.

Fed up with the constant discrimination that they face daily and growing concerns of financial crisis at home, the two friends are forced to seek a job in Surat, 1200 km away from their home. As the two settle in, COVID-19 grips the country, and a lockdown is imposed. The two now crave to go back home, to their family but their journey is hindered at multiple points.

Homebound's subtle messaging

Films on caste and religion-based discrimination have been made before in India. But what works for Homebound is the subtle messaging. At no point does the film feel preachy. It's unassuming in its ways yet poignant and hard-hitting. These are men whom we have known, working as support staff at homes, at work, but perhaps have never spoken to much. These are people who help us in keeping our homes safe, keeping our homes in order, helping us at work, yet we know so little about them.

Homebound doesn’t say anything that we don’t know already. Indian society may have evolved in many ways, yet caste and religion-based discrimination are still very much part of its fabric. And we are all party to it. A casual joke on religion, on one’s connection with a neighbouring country, a sly way of demarcating plates and glasses for the house help, separate seats for them – no matter how much we deny, the rampant discrimination is there in the society. Ghaywan, with dialogue writers Varun Grover and Shreedhar Dubey, also highlights the frustration on the other side- the general category. On realising his Dalit identity, Chandan is told by a government official how he and his kind get the best seats and a comfortable life, and people belonging to the general category are left with crumbs. The lopsided system, which enables a few to get empowered but leaves scores behind, is so beautifully highlighted in the film.

Homebound also tragically brings back memories of COVID-19 and the kind of chaos it brought with it in the first phase of lockdown. So many were left homeless, so many people died in scorching heat on their way back home, on foot, desperate to return to their homeland with barely any money in hand.

Brilliant performances

Ghaywan’s casting is on point, and both Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa stun in their respective roles. Jethwa plays the vulnerable Chandan, who knows the shortcomings but is also hopeful of a better future. Khatter plays the practical Shoaib, who is sharp and knows his way around, yet keeps faltering due to his identity as a Muslim man. Shalini Vatsa as Chandan’s mother is also well cast and Janhvi Kapoor as Sudha plays a girl with big dreams well. Janhvi’s Sudha befriends Chandan and inspires him to do better in life, but she also uses him as an agency for a better future together.

Both Ishaan and Vishal emote pain and resilience through their eyes as Shoaib and Chandan.

Ghaywan, in his past works like Masaan and Geeli Pucchi, has brilliantly showcased the Dalit community and problems they face in an ever-evolving country like India. With Homeland, he takes the conversation further without completely spelling it out. It is made evident through the story, in Chandan’s heartbreak and Shoaib’s hardships, in Sudha’s big dreams.

Homebound ultimately shows a mirror and stays with you long after the film is over. It makes you tear up, it makes you want to root for the two men, and it makes you think hard.