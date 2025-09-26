/Ashneer Grover gets invitation for Bigg Boss 19, takes jibe at Salman Khan

Ashneer Grover claimed he received an invitation as a wild-card contestant. The former Shark Tank judge shared a screenshot of an email to support his claim.
Ashneer Grover is once again in the headlines. According to him, he has been invited to join Bigg Boss Season 19. The former Shark Tank India judge, who previously had a public spat with the show’s host and superstar Salman Khan, has now claimed that he has been approached for a wildcard entry.
On Friday (Sept 26), Grover shared a screengrab of an email inviting him to join Bigg Boss 19 as a wildcard contestant. While the authenticity of the sender remains unclear, the mail was allegedly sent by a person named Rohit Gupta, who claimed to be the “Senior Casting Coordinator” for Season 19.
The subject of the mail reads,'' Casting invitation for Bigg Boss season 19 - wildcard entry.
Sharing the screenshot, Grover wrote,'' Haha! Salman bhai se pooch le!! Mai to free ho Jaauunga tab tak. (As Salman first, I will be free by then).
"Your dynamic personality, engaging social media presence, and unique appeal have caught the attention of our casting team, making you a strong candidate for this exciting role," read a part of the mail.
Taking a dig at the email, the entrepreneur and social media personality added that this mail merge error would “definitely cost someone their job.”
He had also shared the screenshot on X as well. But deleted it later.
The surprising part is that Grover is currently associated with another reality show. He's hosting Rise and Fall.
No statement has been shared by the Bigg Boss team.
The tension between Ashneer Grover and Salman Khan dates back years. He had always maintained a sarcastic tone whenever Bigg Boss or Salman Khan’s name came up, which is why his recent claim of being invited for a wildcard entry has caught everyone’s attention. Once, Ashneer, in an interview, claimed that the actor had refused to click a photo with him during a brand shoot. In Bigg Boss 18, Ashneer was called for a weekend special episode, where the actor schooled him over speaking against him. Later, he shared a long note for his appearance on the show.