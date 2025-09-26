/Ashneer Grover gets invitation for Bigg Boss 19, takes jibe at Salman Khan

Ashneer Grover is once again in the headlines. According to him, he has been invited to join Bigg Boss Season 19. The former Shark Tank India judge, who previously had a public spat with the show’s host and superstar Salman Khan, has now claimed that he has been approached for a wildcard entry.

Ashneer Grover on Bigg Boss 19 ‘wild card casting invitation’





On Friday (Sept 26), Grover shared a screengrab of an email inviting him to join Bigg Boss 19 as a wildcard contestant. While the authenticity of the sender remains unclear, the mail was allegedly sent by a person named Rohit Gupta, who claimed to be the “Senior Casting Coordinator” for Season 19.

The subject of the mail reads,'' Casting invitation for Bigg Boss season 19 - wildcard entry.

Ashneer Grover on Bigg Boss 19 ‘ Photograph: (IG/@Ashneer Grover)

Sharing the screenshot, Grover wrote,'' Haha! Salman bhai se pooch le!! Mai to free ho Jaauunga tab tak. (As Salman first, I will be free by then).

"Your dynamic personality, engaging social media presence, and unique appeal have caught the attention of our casting team, making you a strong candidate for this exciting role," read a part of the mail.



Taking a dig at the email, the entrepreneur and social media personality added that this mail merge error would “definitely cost someone their job.”

He had also shared the screenshot on X as well. But deleted it later.

The surprising part is that Grover is currently associated with another reality show. He's hosting Rise and Fall.



No statement has been shared by the Bigg Boss team.

All about the Salman Khan–Ashneer Grover controversy

