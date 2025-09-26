/Madharaasi OTT Release: A.R Murugadoss' action-thriller to stream on THIS platform

A.R. Murugdoss and Sivarkarthikeyan's Tamil-language action thriller, Madharaasi, which released in cinemas on September 5, garnered positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience for the performance of the cast and the plotline of the film. Now, the film is all set to make its digital debut. Let's delve into knowing when and where you can watch this actioner.

When and where can you watch Madharaasi?

As per the official announcement, streaming giant Amazon Prime Video took to its social media platform to announce the streaming of the film. Along with the video clip of Sivakarthikeyan facing toward the camera and showcasing the premiere date, the caption read, "Brace yourself for a mad ride with yours truly, Madharaasi."

Madharaasi is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 1, 2025. Soon after the announcement, fans flooded the comment section expressing their excitement.

One user wrote, "Damn, waiting for SK". Another user wrote. "Good, thanks for releasing quickly in OTT. Will see what Murga does this time!". "Include the deleted scenes, at least the beach fight scene", wrote the third user.

All about Madharaasi

Helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film tells the story of an unsettled man, disturbed by recent turn of events, who must find his footing to survive the crossfire between the police and the dangerous world of arms smuggling".

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jamwal, Biju Menon, Vikrant, Shabeer Kallarkkal, Aadukalam Naren, Rishi Rithvik, and J.Livingston among others.

