/Saif Ali Khan recalls what flashed through his mind after knife attack: 'Life has been colourful...'

The shocking incident unfolded at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's home earlier this year when an intruder entered the celebrity residence and attacked the Bollywood star. The intruder broke into their Bandra house through their son Jeh's bedroom. As chaos broke out, Saif stepped up to protect his child, wife, and the house help.

While saving his four-year-old son, the actor was stabbed multiple times during a robbery attempt. The 54-year-old sustained serious neck and spine injuries and had to undergo surgery at Lilavati Hospital.

What Saif Ali Khan said about the knife attack

Months after the attack, Khan recalled the terrifying moments when he was stabbed in his own home. Fortunately, he did not suffer permanent injuries, but the incident gave him a profound lesson about life.

Speaking to Esquire India, the actor reflected on the near-death experience, “There’s this crazy sense of how lucky one is because [the knife attack] was damn close. And to walk away relatively unscathed is nothing short of miraculous.”

Lying on the floor with stab wounds, Khan shared what was going through his mind. “It could have been the adrenaline but I remember thinking life has been colourful and I’ve been privileged to be in many places… not just in terms of money—so many people have much more money—but when I think of that rarefied atmosphere of Winchester, of all my travels with loved ones, the wine, my wife, my children…” he shared.

The incident, he said, has painted his image of a brave man, in front of his younger son Jeh. According to Khan, the intruder likely entered their home without realising it belonged to him and Kareena.