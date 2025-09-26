/Emma Watson says she still 'treasures' JK Rowling after anti-trans controversy

Beloved Harry Potter star Emma Watson is spending some time away from the showbiz. She has announced a break from acting and is focusing on her personal life as well. However, recently the actress has opened up about her life in Hollywood, challenges and more.

Watson rose to fame by playing the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series, which was an adaptation of JK Rowling's books. The actress has opened up about the public fallout with author JK Rowling over her controversial transphobic remarks.

What Emma Watson has said about JK Rowling?

Discussing her relationship with Rowling years after the actress bashed her over her anti-trans controversy, the actress said that she can keep loving the people with different thought processes.

Appearing in the recent episode of On Purpose With Jay Shetty, the actress said she would treasure Jo.

“I think the thing I’m most upset about is that conversation is never made possible. I really don't believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, means that I can't and don't treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with,” Watson said.

“I will never believe that one negates the other and that my experience of that person, I don't get to keep and cherish… I just don't think these things are either or.”

Rowling faced a huge backlash from the entire Harry Potter lead actors, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, over her transphobic comments. During the conversation, the British actress stressed that she has hope to be in a cordial relationship with people who have different opinions and views.

“It’s my deepest wish that I hope people who don't agree with my opinion will love me and I hope I can keep loving people who I don't necessarily share the same opinion with,” she said.

About Emma Warson and Rowling's conflict

Rowling stirred major controversy over her comments against transgender rights. And the entire Harry Potter cast and several other figures were publicly based on the author.