Keanu Reeves's girlfriend Alexandra Grant reacts to reports around couple's secret wedding

Has Keanu Reeves married his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant? The actor’s girlfriend recently took to Instagram to address the rumours head-on. Grant shared a photo of the two kissing while visiting Roden Crater, an art installation in Arizona.

The photo was accompanied by a caption clarifying the rumour around a possible secret wedding.

"This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement... simply a kiss! (Albeit maybe the moment right before or after it... given the slightly goofy expressions on our faces!)," she wrote in the caption. "We're at Roden Crater, and Keanu and Gard had just finished interviewing James Turrell for Visionaries.

"I'm sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married. Good news is much needed these days, but it's still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here's a bit of real happiness! Real photo by Brian Skope."

Wedding rumours

Rumors that the couple had gotten married began in June 2025 after Grant was spotted with a ring on her finger while walking the red carpet with Reeves at the premiere of Ballerina.

Then earlier this week, a report on Radar Online stated that the two had got married in a private ceremony in Europe.

As Grant clarified on Instagram, a representative of the couple told People, "It is not true. They are not married."

About Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant’s relationship

The couple has been dating for a long time now. They first made their relationship public in November 2019, when they walked the red carpet together at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. A source told People at the time that Reeves "is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life."

"The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun," Grant told People in September 2023. "I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone.

"He’s such an inspiration to me. He’s so creative. He’s so kind," she later added. "He works so hard. To make a film, you require hundreds of people. To be an artist, you don’t. You require one. You require a community to get the work into the world but not to actually make it. I think part of the inspiration is the differences of scale."

The couple reportedly first met in 2009 at a dinner party and even collaborated later on a few art projects. But they fell in love years later.