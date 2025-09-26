/TV’s biggest earners: meet the highest-paid hosts of the world

Oprah Winfrey remains the highest-paid TV host in 2025 with a net worth of over $3.1 billion. Her wealth comes not only from her iconic talk show but also from her production company, ownership in the Oprah Winfrey Network, and smart investments like Weight Watchers. Even years after ending her daily show, Oprah continues to earn millions through content deals, books, and partnerships with streaming platforms. She is a major figure in media and philanthropy.