/D4vd case update: New details emerge during investigation of Celeste Rivas' death

American singer D4vd's involvement in the death of a 15-year-old Celeste Rivas seems to be going much deeper. The news grabbed worldwide attention ever since the body of the teen was found in the trunk of a Tesla, which is registered in the name of the D4vd. Reportedly, in the latest development, new key details have emerged in the midst of the investigation.

What are the new details in the investigation of the death of Celeste Rivas?

According to reports, Law enforcement sources involved in the investigation said that various items were recovered from the Sunset Blvd. home, including electronics and computers. Reportedly, D4vd does not own the property, but had allegedly been staying at the rental home before beginning his Withered World Tour at the start of the summer.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier, several videos and reports emerged in which a woman who looked like Celeste Rivas was in attendance at a D4vd concert late last month, and it soon went viral. The girl in the video had hair that looked similar to images of Hernandez, while she was also wearing a black tube top. This was just weeks before her decomposed body was found in the trunk of a car owned by the singer.

All about D4vd

His music career started when he made gaming montages of the video game Fortnite. Before his rise to prominence, Burke released his music to SoundCloud, including songs such as "You and I," “Take Me To the Sun," and "Runaway".

The news of D4vd being involved in a case involving the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas began when his music video titled Romantic Homicide sparked discussion on social media.