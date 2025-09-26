/Jimmy Kimmel's old clip of show protecting Ivanka Trump from comedian goes viral

Jimmy Kimmel is back with his late-night show and has received a roaring response from his fans and followers. After six weeks of uncertainty, Jimmy Kimmel Live went on air again, much to the relief and excitement of fans. Despite being at the receiving end of US President Donald Trump after the remarks about the death of Charlie Kirk, the popular host still managed to bring millions of views on television. Now, amid this feud, an old clip of Jimmy protecting Ivanka Trump from comedian Andy Dick has gone viral on social media.

Viral clip of Jimmy Kimmel and Ivanka Trump, netizens react

The video, which began to circulate on Reddit, had netizens fume with anger and applaud Jimmy Kimmel for his timely response. In the clip, the comedian Andy is seen rubbing Ivanka's leg after multiple attempts to touch and grab her hands. Ivanka tries to slap it away before Kimmel takes it upon himself to stop the disgraceful behaviour of Andy.

Then Kimmel remarks, "Donald Trump will kill both of us". Ivanka tried to make the atmosphere light by joking that her father had made the host promise to defend her honour, despite not knowing the comedian would be sitting on the couch next to her. In response, Jimmy Kimmel replied, "He never would have let you come if he knew Andy was going to be here".

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel addresses his controversial remarks on Charlie Kirk

Soon after the video went viral, netizens took to the comment section to give their opinions as well. One user wrote, "By all accounts, Andy Dick is an awful man". Another user wrote, "I find it terrible that even a well-off woman like Ivanks is somewhat coerced into not making a scene and to laugh it off while those vicious creatures touch her on live TV". "I forgot he literally dragged Andy off stage himself", wrote the third user.

Jimmy Kimmel returns to TV after suspension by ABC

After a week-long suspension by ABC over his remark on Charlie Kirk's death, Jimmy Kimmel broke his silence on it. After his return to TV, in his opening monologue, he said, "I'm not sure who had a wierder 48 hrs, me or the CEO of Tylenol. It's overwhelming. I’ve heard from a lot of people over the last six days. I’ve heard from all the people in the world over the last six days. Everyone I’ve ever met has reached out 10 or 11 times".

He further said, "The guy who fired me from my first radio job in Seattle, where we are not airing tonight, by the way, his name is Larry. In 1989, Larry tried to force me to do a bit called Jokes for Donuts, where people would call in and tell jokes for donuts, and I refused to do it, and eventually Larry fired me, and I had to move back in with my parents. Even he checked in. Thank you, Larry".

Addressing the controversial remarks, he said, "I don't think there's anything funny about it. I posted a message on Instagram on the day he was killed, asking compassion for his family, and I meant it. I still do. Nor did I mean to blame any specific group for the actions of a specific individual. That was actually the opposite of the point I was trying to make.