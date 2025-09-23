Ever since Jimmy Kimmel was suspended from ABC for an indefinite period over remarks on Charlie Kirk's death, there has been mixed opinion regarding this. But, in the latest development, after six days of uncertainty, the late-night host might be back on the show. However, the twist is whether the Sinclair Broadcast Group will be ready to air it. Let's delve into knowing more details.

Jimmy Kimmel to be back with his late-night show?

According to reports, ABC has released a statement and has confirmed that Jimmy Kimmel will be returning on Tuesday night for his late-night show. They have stated, "We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we decided to return the show on Tuesday".

However, the major twist in the matter is that, following the reported announcement by ABC, the Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns the largest number of ABC affiliates among station groups, has countered the decision and issued a statement on X stating, "Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! Across our ABC affiliate stations, we are replacing it with news programming. Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return.”

This announcement from Sinclair has received mixed reactions, with some criticizing the decision and some supporting it. One user wrote, "Imagine being cancelled, uncancelled, and recancelled again". Another user wrote, "They should replace it with reruns of Captain Kangaroo". "I'd watch paint dry rather than Kimmel, paint drying has the possibility of being entertaining", wrote the third user.

Disney's statement regarding the future of the show

Reportedly, Disney had announced on Monday, September 22, after their executives came to an agreement with Jimmy Kimmel on when the show would come back. They had stated, Last Wednesday, we decided to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a situation at an emotional moment for our country".

It further stated, "It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus sensitive. We spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we decided to return to the show on Tuesday."

Reports suggest that the decision to reinstate the show comes after more than 400 artists have signed an open letter, which has been published by the American Civil Liberties Union, condemning the suspension of the show.