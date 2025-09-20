Amid criticism over Jimmy Kimmel show suspension, shots fired at ABC TV station in Sacramento

Ever since Jimmy Kimmel's late show was suspended overnight by ABC after he remarked on US President Donald Trump's right-wing ally Charlie Kirk, the host has become the talk of the town. Amid all this chaos, reports of the ABC station being struck by fire have emerged. Let's delve in to know more details.

More details of the ABC news station hit with bullets

As per a report of Entertainment Weekly, an ABC news station in Sacramento was struck with bullets on Friday. Reportedly, as per the Sacramento Police Department, it said, "Just after 1:30 pm, PT, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 400 block of Broadway at ABC10".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

They further said, "Responding officers observed at least three gunshots into a window of the building. The building was occupied, and fortunately, nobody was injured. At this time, our detectives have responded out and will be processing this scene and conducting follow up".

For the unversed, ABC10 is owned by Tegna, which will reportedly be acquired by Nexstar Media Group. The same media group had made headlines recently after its ABC affiliates stalled Jimmy Kimmel Live for indefinite period.

What did ABC offer to Jimmy Kimmel for getting his show back?

The report of PEOPLE suggests the largest owner of Sinclair Broadcast Group had said, Mr. Kimmel's remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country. We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities".

Jimmy Kimmel has reportedly been asked to apologise and make personal donation to them and to the Turning Point USA, the activist's non-profit.

On September 15, Jimmy Kimmel, in the opening monologue of his show, mentioned Charlie Kirk's death and Tyler Robinson, who has been charged with murder. Jimmy Kimmel stated, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," he said. "In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving".