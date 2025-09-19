/Has Jimmy Kimmel been asked by ABC to apologise and donate to Charlie Kirk's family post remarks on show?



Jimmy Kimmel is in the midst of controversy after his late-night show was pulled off the air abruptly for an indefinite period after he made remarks on the murder of the right-wing activist and ally of US President Donald Trump, Charlie Kirk. However, in the latest development, there are reports that the show is going around, but certain conditions have been set for the host. Let's delve into knowing more details.

What is the ultimatum given to Jimmy Kimmel?

As per the report of PEOPLE, Sinclair Broadcast Group, the largest owner of ABC, has stated that the show Jimmy Kimmel Live! can only come back on air if the host apologizes to Charlie Kirk's family and makes a personal donation to them and to Turning Point USA, the activist's non-profit.

In the press conference, Sinclair vice chairman Jason Smith said, "Mr. Kimmel's remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country. We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities".

What remarks did Jimmy Kimmel make that led to the cancellation of his late-night show?

On September 15, Jimmy Kimmel, in the opening monologue of his show, mentioned Charlie Kirk's death and Tyler Robinson, who has been charged with murder. Jimmy Kimmel stated, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," he said. "In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving".

Following this, he showed the clips of US President Donald Trump's reply when he was asked about Kirk's death. Trump had replied, "I think very good, and by the way, right there where you see all the trucks, they just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House," Trump replied, adding the new ballroom at the White House will "be a beauty". Kimmel then said, "Yes, he's at the fourth stage of grief: construction".

Amid uproar, Charlie Kirk's tweet about Jimmy Kimmel resurfaces

Since Jimmy Kimmel's show has been pulled out after his remarks on Charlie Kirk, a tweet of the latter about the late-night show host has now gone viral on social media. Charlie Kirk had written, "Jimmy Kimmel isn't funny".