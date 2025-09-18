/'He is a HORRIBLE person with lack of talent': Trump attacks host Jimmy Kimmel after show suspension

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (September 18) was asked about if free speech is under attack. Trump said that Kimmel "had very bad ratings" and “they should have fired him a long time ago. He is a horrible person.” He also criticised Kimmel for saying "a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk," adding, "You can call that free speech or not. He was fired for lack of talent."

Why was Jimmy Kimmel's show suspended?

ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show indefinitely after the comedian made remarks about the shooting of right-wing figure Charlie Kirk. In his monologue, Kimmel had criticised what he saw as political exploitation of the tragedy by the "Maga gang," referring to supporters of President Donald Trump. He also mocked the flag being flown at half-mast in Kirk's honour, suggesting it was an inappropriate show of grief.

Kimmel's comments sparked a reaction from President Trump, who dismissed Kimmel's show for its "poor ratings" and suggested that the host was fired due to a lack of talent. Trump also accused Kimmel of making an offensive remark about Kirk, describing the late-night host’s actions as “not free speech.” The suspension came shortly after the head of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Brendan Carr, threatened further action against Disney and ABC if Kimmel’s remarks weren’t addressed.