/Angelina Jolie voices her concern about freedom of speech in the US amid Jimmy Kimmel suspension

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has brought up deep concerns about the state of free speech in the United States, declaring she no longer recognizes her own country. The Oscar-winning actress made the remarks during a press conference at the San Sebastian International Film Festival on Sunday, where she premiered her latest film Couture.

Angelina Jolie's statement on free speech

When asked what she feared most as both an artist and an American, Angelina admitted the question was difficult but stressed that the erosion of personal freedoms was dangerous. “I love my country, but at this time, I don’t recognize my country,” she said. “Anything anywhere that divides or limits expressions and freedoms from anyone, I think, is very dangerous. These are heavy times we are living in together.”

Her comments come amid an intensifying debate over free speech in the US, following the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the host made controversial remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s killing. ABC, owned by Disney, pulled the show indefinitely, sparking backlash from stars including Mark Ruffalo, Pedro Pascal, Olivia Rodrigo, and Tatiana Maslany. Many accused Disney and the government of undermining free expression.

Jolie, who has starred in several Disney blockbusters including Maleficent and Marvel’s Eternals, did not directly reference the controversy but her remarks were widely interpreted as a veiled critique of the climate surrounding the decision. Ruffalo, her Marvel co-star, went further by warning that “the US government is now suppressing the freedom of speech,” while Pascal urged fans to “defend democracy.”

Angelina Jolie’s new film Couture

At San Sebastian, Jolie was promoting Couture, in which she plays Maxine Walker, an American filmmaker grappling with divorce, illness, and creative struggles during Paris Fashion Week. The role resonated personally with the actress, who has previously spoken about her own health battles, including a double mastectomy and the removal of her ovaries due to a genetic cancer risk.

“I wish my character had been able to speak as openly as I have been able to, and not feel so alone,” Jolie stated, noting that issues like women’s cancers profoundly affect identity and expression.

Looking beyond Hollywood

Jolie has often hinted at a desire to leave the United States behind. In past interviews, she has admitted she remains in Los Angeles primarily because of her ongoing custody arrangement with ex-husband Brad Pitt. With her youngest children approaching adulthood, she has suggested she plans to relocate abroad in the near future.