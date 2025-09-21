/Veteran Hollywood star Steve Martin diagnosed with Covid, cancels comedy shows

Hollywood veteran star Steve Martin, best known for his films including Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid, The Jerk, and Three Amigos, has been diagnosed with COVID. Moreover, the actor was supposed to join his co-star Martin Short for comedy shows, but those shows have been cancelled for now. Steve Martin has even shared a note for his concerned fans.

Steve Martin's note for fans

Sharing in an Instagram post, along with a photo of a cute dog, he wrote, "Dear Virginia Beach and Richmond. Sadly, I have come down with COVID. I can’t possibly do the shows that you deserve. So Marty and I must cancel tonight & tomorrow. But we will return under better circumstances".

The comedian later posted a photo of a positive COVID test writing, “Hey, no flu”.

Martin's website also confirmed the news and posted an update that read, "Unfortunately, Steve Martin has come down with COVID, and out of an abundance of caution, the shows will be canceled. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Refunds will be available to ticket buyers".

Steve Martin and Martin Short's comedy shows

As per reports, since 2015, Martin has embarked on several national comedy tours with fellow comedian Martin Short. In 2018, they released their Netflix special An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, which received four Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

In 2021, he co-created and starred in his first television show, the Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building, alongside Selena Gomez, for which he earned several accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe.

All about Steve Martin

Martin first came to public notice as a writer for The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, for which he won a Primetime Emmy Award in 1969, and later as a frequent host on Saturday Night Live. He became one of the most popular American stand-up comedians during the 1970s, performing his brand of offbeat, absurdist comedy routines before sold-out theaters on national tours.

Steve Martin had cemented his place in Hollywood as one of the talented and renowned actors. He has been part of several films which has garnered positive feedback from the audience: The Pink Panther 2, It's Complicated, The Big Year, Home, Love the Coopers, Cruel Shoes, and Baby Mama, among others.