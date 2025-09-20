/From Avengers to Guardians of the Galaxy: Best Marvel Movies to Watch on OTT

Marvel Studios has uplifted its game with their marvelous superhero genre along with thrilling action packed plot. Here is a list of the best Marvel movies to watch on Netflix, Prime and other OTT.
The word Superhero immediately portrays the picture of Marvel Studios delivering action packed movies with remarkable characters, leading fans to watch them again and again. Let's check the list of blockbuster Marvel movies on OTT that you can stream right now.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Highly acclaimed, The Avengers showcases all the superheroes in the movie, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye. It revolves on the plot of Thor's evil brother, Loki who gained all the access to energy cube called the Tesseract and become the villain which leads to an epic conflict between all the avengers and Loki.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Iron Man, fan's favorite till date in which the audience got introduced to the legend Tony Stark as the Iron Man. The movie highlights his excellence when the kidnappers kidnapped him to make weapons for themselves but he build an armed suit and uses it to combat the conflict.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
An emotional finale, Endgame features Tony Stark’s ultimate sacrifice in the battle with Thanos, to prove his generous friendship with the other members of the team.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Spider-Man: No Way Home, the plot centers on the identity reveal of Peter Parker which stops him at Doctor Strange. He pleads him to make the world forgot about his identity, so that he can continue doing his work of saving the world from the villains.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Based on the mystical side, Doctor Strange is a movie that showcases the afterlife of Benedict whose hands got crippled after he met with an accident. He then learns to creates magic visuals and start protecting Earth with his power.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Captain America movie is a movie that follows the plot of a failed military soldier who became an Avenger named as Captain America by taking a magical tonic.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Thor: Ragnarok centers around the story of a powerful Avenger who finds himself on the other side of the universe and gets to know that Hela, goddess of death is going to destroy his home world. So, he teams up with Hulk to save his nation.