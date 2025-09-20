/Mohanlal to be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Honouring actor Mohanlal's contribution to the world of cinema, the government of India will be bestowing the actor with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2023.

On Saturday (Sept 20), the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced. In a post shared on X, they wrote that the legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema.

''On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri. Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023. Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! 🌟 The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. 🎬 His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history,'' the announcement post reads.