/From Fallout to The Boys: 6 best Amazon Prime Video shows for sci-fi lovers

Sci-fi series are garnering much attention among the OTT lovers, So, here are some exciting science fiction series that will make your weekend worthy. Let's take a look.
Sci-fi dramas are creating more hype nowadays, offering tech knowledge, mind-blowing concepts, and deep conflicts. For sci-fi lovers and the audience who are getting intrigued with the science based fiction, we have curated a list of best Amazon Prime Video shows to have a wonderful weekend ahead.
The plot of the series revolves around the group of children, who get themselves enrolled in a superhero university, to become the one but then the university secret gets revealed and they start to make the decision on which superhero they would have become.
The sci-fi drama focuses on the life of a programmer named Nathan, who dies in a car accident and his life gets virtually uploaded on a program, Lakeview which shows the afterlife of dead people.
Fallout is a sci-fi series based on a video game. After a nuclear apocalypse, the survivors hide themselves in the fallout shelters known as Vaults.
An action packed comedy thriller, The Boys showcases the story of a group of vigilantes who come under a mission to expose the corrupt superheroes lead by the Vought Corporation who are misusing their powers and they hide their dark side from the public.
Foundation is a four season science fiction series that shows limelight on the plot of Hari Seldon, a galactic and a mathematician who sees the future world using his science of psychohistory.
In Invasion, the plot follows a disruptive time when the Earth faces a mysterious alien attack, that leads the humanity to struggle with fear, destruction, and loss. The story continues on the hope of the scattered individuals who must survive and uncover the invaders’ true purpose.