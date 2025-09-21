/Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan elected President of Directors Guild of America

Renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan has been elected as the new President of the Directors Guild of America (DGA), taking over leadership at a crucial time for the industry. The announcement was made during the union’s Biennial National Convention, where 167 delegates representing more than 19,500 members voted to confirm Nolan’s appointment.

The Oppenheimer and Inception director, who ran unopposed, succeeds Lesli Linka Glatter, who served two terms at the helm. In his acceptance, Nolan expressed gratitude to the guild members for entrusting him with the role.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“To be elected President of the Directors Guild of America is one of the greatest honors of my career,” Nolan said in a statement. “Our industry is experiencing tremendous change, and I thank the Guild’s membership for entrusting me with this responsibility. I also want to thank President Glatter for her leadership over the past four years. I look forward to collaborating with her and the newly elected Board to achieve important creative and economic protections for our members.”

Nolan’s journey with the DGA

A member of the Directors Guild since 2001, Nolan has served on its National Board and the Western Directors Council since 2015. He also chairs the Theatrical Creative Rights Committee and the Artificial Intelligence Committee.



Known for his groundbreaking storytelling and commitment to the theatrical experience, Nolan has directed some of modern cinema’s most celebrated films, including The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, Dunkirk, and most recently, the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer. His works have grossed billions worldwide, earning him both critical acclaim and mainstream popularity.

Other newly elected officers

Along with Nolan’s appointment, the DGA confirmed its complete leadership team for the 2025–2027 term. Laura Belsey and Paris Barclay were re-elected as National Vice-President and Secretary-Treasurer, respectively, while Joyce Thomas took on the role of Assistant Secretary-Treasurer. The vice-presidential lineup includes Todd Holland (First), Ron Howard (Second), Gina Prince-Bythewood (Third), Seith Mann (Fourth), Millicent Shelton (Fifth), and Lily Olszewski (Sixth).

A pivotal moment for Hollywood

Nolan’s election comes as the DGA prepares for upcoming negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). With contract talks looming, his leadership is expected to play a critical role in shaping policies on creative rights, streaming residuals, and setting safety standards.

Over the last decade, the DGA has advocated for expanding film tax credits, improving workplace safety, and strengthening protections for directors in the evolving digital era. Nolan’s prominence as a filmmaker and advocate for cinema could add significant weight to these negotiations.

Looking ahead

Beyond his new leadership role, Nolan is currently working on The Odyssey, an ambitious IMAX-shot adaptation of Homer’s epic poem starring Matt Damon. Set for release by Universal Pictures, it promises to continue Nolan’s legacy of blending spectacle with depth.