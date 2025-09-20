/Priscilla Presley on conspiracy theories that Elvis is still alive and fake death: 'I wish he was..'

Elvis Presley, the iconic singer widely known as the King of Rock and Roll, died of a heart attack in 1977. The entire world was shocked and devastated by the news of his passing. Decades after his death, despite confirmation from doctors and his team, rumours persist that Elvis might still be alive and faked his death to escape the limelight. Over time, these conspiracies have grown. However, recently, Elvis's ex-wife broke her silence on the rumour that the singer faked his death.

Priscila Presley on rumours about Elvis being still alive.

In an interview with People, Presley says, “There’s been so much that’s untruthful out there — things like Elvis is still alive and hidden somewhere," adding, "I wish he was still alive."

Presley's interview comes after she was accused of pushing her ex-husband to his death by putting “financial pressure” on him. Read the full story here.

The love story of Elvis and Priscilla may have ended on a rough note, but when they got married, it was a fairytale.

Priscilla met Elvis for the first time when she was 14 years old in Germany, when the singer was serving in the army.

They got married in 1967 when Priscilla was 21 and Elvis was 32. They had their first child, daughter Lisa Marie Presley, in Feb 1968. They got divorced in 1973.

Recalling the time when they were dating, she shared,"I met him at such a young age I didn't have time to think about life yet."

She adds, "Even when dating him, I'd think, 'What am I going to do? I don't want to be a nurse. I don't want to be a teacher. I don't want to be a secretary. What can do?' Other things happened, and I love every moment."