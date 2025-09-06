/Did Priscilla Presley push Elvis toward death after extorting millions? Amended lawsuit claims

Priscilla Presley is facing serious allegations and is being accused of pushing her ex-husband and legendary icon Elvis Presley toward death. She has found herself in hot water after explosive claims accused her of putting “financial pressure” on the late musician.

The shocking claims were made by Priscilla’s former business partners, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, in an amended complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday (Sept. 5).

Is Priscilla Presley responsible for Elvis Presley’s death?

In the new lawsuit, Priscilla’s former business partners assert that she placed financial pressure on Presley, alleging that it contributed to his death in 1977.

They also claimed that Priscilla was aware she was not entitled to inherit anything from Elvis. Presley, known as the “King of Rock and Roll,” married Priscilla in 1967. However, the couple divorced in 1973, six years after their marriage.

In the filing, obtained by People, the plaintiffs alleged that Priscilla extorted millions of dollars from the legendary singer. They claim she even placed a lien on Graceland, Presley’s mansion, which added further financial pressure on him. This allegedly happened just a few months before the singer’s death from a heart attack.

“Despite enriching herself and extorting millions of dollars from Elvis, she then placed a lien on Graceland on or around April 29, 1977, in the amount of $494,024.49, adding pressure to Elvis less than four months before he died on Aug. 16, 1977, from a heart attack and drug complications. Priscilla exerted undue pressure on Elvis, pushing him to his death," claims the filing, via a People.



In the amended complaint, Kruse and Fialko further alleged that Priscilla continued to exploit the late singer and to fund her lifestyle.

Kruse and Fialko allegedly said that they “sprang into action to prevent Priscilla’s financial ruin and public embarrassment.”

The amended filing also states, "Despite Elvis’ wishes otherwise, Priscilla continued to exploit the Presley name to fund her lifestyle. Eventually deploying another part of her ‘master plan’ to live off the Presley name, Priscilla demanded $13-plus million in 2005 for her own personal gain.”



Priscilla Presley's lawyer reacts to the claims



Presley's lawyer has denied all the claims, saying that this has been done to take control over her finances.