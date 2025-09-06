/Jonathan Bailey is taking a break from acting, here's what he will do now

After swooning everyone with his soft-boy looks, actor Jonathan Bailey is set to take a break from acting. Best known for winning hearts as Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix's Victorian drama Bridgerton, the actor has announced that he will be stepping away from the screen for some time.

The shocking announcement from the actor comes after doing back-to-back projects, including Wicked, Jurassic World: Rebirth and others.

Jonathan Bailey is taking a break from acting!

The well-known British actor is set to spend some time off-camera. In an interview with British GQ, the actor has clarified that he will be working off-camera.

“I've been working solidly for about three years now, which has been amazing and mind-blowing,” he said.



The actor has taken a sabbatical from acting to focus on his non-profit organisation, Shameless Fund.

“But with everything happening in the world right now, I'm going to stop acting for a bit next year and just focus on the Shameless Fund," he said.

What is The Shameless Funds?

Founded by Bailey, the charity raises funds for non-profit organisations that support the LGBTQ+ community. In the next few months, he will be focusing on his UK-based charity.

“Over the next few months, I'll be focusing on staffing and making sure we get all the right people in all the right places,” he continued. “There's this statistic: out of every £100 raised in the U.K., only 1 [penny] goes to the LGBTQ+ community. You really have to dig to find solutions, and I genuinely think The Shameless Fund is exactly that.”

Founded in June 2024, the organisation partners with several brands to raise money for several groups. Recently, the actor partnered with an eyewear brand.

What about Jonathan Bailey’s acting projects?