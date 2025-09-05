/Watched Alchemy of Souls yet? 7 k-dramas of Lee Jae-wook you should check out!

From Memories of Alhambra to Alchemy of Souls, Lee Jae-wook has come a long way in the showbiz journey. Here are a few of the shows he has featured in.
South Korean actor Lee Jae-wook paved his way to global fame after his role in Extraordinary You. But before that, did you know, he made his debut in the 2018 drama Memories of Alhambra. Let's check out a few of the popular K-dramas he has been part of.
The show tells the story of a cryptic creator of an innovative augmented reality game and an investment firm executive, who is in search of something, and meets a woman who runs a hostel in Spain.
The show, which is set in the comic world, tells the story of a high-school girl who finds that she is merely a character from a comic book whose destiny is decided by the writer. She decides to change the plot to suit her desires and find the love of her life.
The thriller show is all about a group of minor leaguers who are competing with each other for the throne of South Korea's largest conglomerate. How they seize and who becomes the owner at the end forms the main crux of the story.
The story follows a series of unfortunate events, Mok Hae Won, who leaves her life in Seoul and moves back to her hometown, where she meets a bookshop owner named Im Eun Seop.
Death's Game is all about a man who is confronted by death and tasked with experiencing every stage of his life over and over again. But the twist in the story is that he has to earn the chance to live only 13 times.
The fantasy show tells the story of a powerful sorceress in a blind woman's body who encounters a man from a prestigious family who wants her help to change his destiny.
Tangeum is set after 20 years in Hongrang, in which a 20-year-old man returns, but he doesn't remember anything before his disappearance, and he also carries with him a secret, which no one has been able to retrieve.