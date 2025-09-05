/Justin Bieber drops Swag Part 2, know how many songs are part of album

Justin Bieber gave a treat to his fans as he released part 2 of his seventh album titled Swag. The follow-up album of the pop star comes two months after the first part. The singer announced it on social media, also revealing the number of tracks available in this recently released album.

Swag 2 unveiled, fans' reaction, and more!

Justin Bieber dropped a snippet of his new album, Swag 2, going live, followed by a series of posts of a few of the tracks. Soon after the drop, fans went gaga and thronged the comment section expressing their excitement and happiness for the singer. One user wrote, "We got more songs from Justin in a month than we have in 5 years". Another user wrote, "Bro dropped 23 songs we're editing so good". "At this point, I feel like I'm in a fever dream", wrote the third user.

The 23-track set consists of R&B mode and features guest appearances from British singer-songwriter Bakar and ’00s Louisiana rapper Hurricane Chris, among others. Swag 2 is a double album with a whopping 44 songs in total.

The songs in Swag 2 include are Speed Demon, Better Man, Love Song, I Do, I Think You're Special, Mother In You, Witchya, Eye Candy, Don't Wanna, Bad Honey, Need It, Oh Man, Poppi My S****, All the Way, Petting Zoo, Moving Fast, Safe Space, Lyin, Dotted Line, Open Up Your Heart, When It's Over, Everything Hallelujah and Story of God.

All about Swag

Swag is the seventh studio album by singer Justin Bieber. It was released on July 11, 2025, and the album features Gunna, Druski, Lil B, Eddie Benjamin, and Marvin Winans, among others. It serves as a follow-up to the previous album, Justice.

