/South Korean actor Lee Soo Hyuk's agency issues statement over alleged mistreatment during China fan meet

South Korean actor Lee Soo Hyuk, who is best known for his roles in shows including Tomorrow and Doom at Your Service, is in the midst of the chatter for being allegedly overworked during a recent fan meet in China. Amid growing backlash from the netizens, the agency of the actor has responded to the alleged mistreatment claims.

What did Lee Soo Hyuk's agency say about the alleged mistreatment claims?

As per reports, Lee Soo Hyuk's agency SARAM Entertainment has stated regarding it and also provided the official schedule of the date of the fan meet. They stated, "We are deeply grateful to the fans who showed interest in Lee Soo Hyuk's first fan meeting in Hangzhou. We believe that every moment shared between artists and fans carries special meaning. We sincerely regret the unforeseen circumstances that occurred during the event".

The agency further added, "We will do our best to move in a better direction through this experience and will work closely with related parties to ensure improved preparations and future meetings".

The apology from the actor's agency comes after reports that the actor scheduled for a six-and-a-half-hour autograph signing event got stretched to a 10- to 12-hour event due to the overselling by organisers. There were reports of the actor even sweating and struggling to do so, even though he obliged and went on to sign 500 additional posters.

All about Lee Soo Hyuk

Lee Soo Hyuk, before entering the acting industry, made his debut as a model in designer Jung Wook-jun's Lone Costume fashion show in 2006. He has even walked runways for several domestic fashion brands. Later, he appeared in music videos of girl groups Gavy NJ and 2NE1.