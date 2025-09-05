/5 acting projects that Jenna Ortega featured in before Wednesday

Before her iconic role in Wednesday, Jenna had outshone in other films and series as well. From doing commercials at a young age of 9 to transcending into a leading face of a web.
Before making people notice her on Wednesday, Jenna Ortega had worked on great projects before. Wednesday Addams is one of the major roles that Jenna has portrayed, but she has polished herself in many other movies and shows before landing her breakthrough role. Jenna's versatile acting has made her one of Hollywood's Rising Stars at a young age. She began her career at the young age of 9 by starring in a commercial for Colgate toothpaste, and since then, there has been no looking back. Let's now see Ortega's other projects before Wednesday.
In Netflix's hit series You, Jenna Ortega played the role of Ellie Alves. She was the neighbor of the main character, Joe Goldberg. At the beginning of season 2, they are shown to have a bond, but when Love Quinn, Joe's lover murders Ellie's sister, Joe has to take a big step by sending her away to save Love and hide Ellie's sister's murder. In the series, Joe gave her money and reassured her that she did not have to worry about the situation and build her career for the future.
Jenna played Phoebe Atwell, a deuteragonist and the girlfriend of Cole in the film. Jenna played a new face in high school and who gradually falls in love with Cole, the lead protagonist. Within the time, she teams up with Cole and starts questioning him about the horrific cult that is coming to destroy their life. Phoebe is funny, cunning, and smart at the same time, which makes her the most popular character in the movie.
Jenna Ortega played Vada in the movie The Fallout. Her portrayal of a girl suffering from deep mental trauma after being held hostage in a school shooting struck a chord with most. She develops a bond with Mia as they grapple with mental trauma, deep thoughts, and grief of losing their schoolmates.
In the award-winning film Jane the Virgin, Jenna Ortega plays the role of Young Jane. This role remains one of the prominent ones in her career. Ortega gained major recognition through this film and widened her fan base. She appeared in many episodes of the series. She mainly comes in the flashback scenes as young Jane, of how she believes in finding love.
Ortega played a 14-year-old teenager named Katie Torres in the film. Her role was that of a stubborn and headstrong teen who wants to have independence and see adulthood as the most enjoyable age group, so she always thinks of growing quickly.