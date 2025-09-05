/5 acting projects that Jenna Ortega featured in before Wednesday

Before making people notice her on Wednesday, Jenna Ortega had worked on great projects before. Wednesday Addams is one of the major roles that Jenna has portrayed, but she has polished herself in many other movies and shows before landing her breakthrough role. Jenna's versatile acting has made her one of Hollywood's Rising Stars at a young age. She began her career at the young age of 9 by starring in a commercial for Colgate toothpaste, and since then, there has been no looking back. Let's now see Ortega's other projects before Wednesday.