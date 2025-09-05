/The Conjuring-Last Rites X review: Netizens call Patrick Wilson-Vera Farmiga starrer 'worthy sendoff' to horror franchise

The Conjuring: Last Rites, featuring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in lead roles, was finally released in cinemas today, much to the excitement of fans, who had been eagerly waiting for it. The first reviews of the horror film are everywhere on social media, and many have hailed it as a fitting farewell to the horror franchise.

Netizens' reaction to The Conjuring: The Last Rites

Netizens flooded the social media platform to give their verdict on social media platforms. One user wrote, "#TheConjuringLastRites is really good! Saw it in IMAX, and the sound/screen really adds to the atmosphere of a horror movie. Scary, chilling, and a solid conclusion(?) to the Conjuring movies. I will say that a lot of people are probably gonna piece this movie together very early, but that does not take anything away from it. A lot of tension and terror with little levity, though there is some appropriately placed throughout the movie. All leading into a big epic conclusion that imo sticks the landing. Lastly, all the cast was great, but Mia Tomlinson killed it, and I couldn't help but think she would make a perfect Lois Lane".

While many netizens were not that satisfied with the film. A social media user wrote, "THE CONJURING: LAST RITES. Felt more like a prayer than a horror film. Predictable jump scares, not enough dread… in summary: a worthy curtain call, but not the finale I hoped for. 6/10".

Another user wrote, "The Conjuring: Last Rites review!! 8.3/10. Not as scary, but it definitely felt more personal (can’t spoil why) than other movies. I would put it 3rd-ish fav conjuring for that reason at least. Unlikely, but wish for a spin-off around Judy Warren’s. Annabelle was also in our cinema??".

All about The Conjuring: Last Rites

Helmed by Michael Chaves, the horror film The Conjuring: Last Rites is the prequel to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. It is the ninth and final installment of the first phase of The Conjuring Universe. Set in 1986, it tells the story of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren who travel to Pennsylvania to vanquish a demon from a family's home.

