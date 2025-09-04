/Samay Raina and Balraj Ghai visit Lalbaugcha Raja with THIS Shiv Sena leader

Lalbaugcha Raja is not just a Ganpati idol; it is an emotion for every resident of Mumbai and Maharashtra. Every year during Ganesh Chaturthi, thousands of devotees line up to seek blessings at the iconic pandal in Parel, Mumbai. On Wednesday (Sep 3), the famous pandal witnessed a surprising moment when comedian Samay Raina and Balraj Singh Ghai, the owner of The Habitat, arrived for darshan. But what shocked fans even more was the presence of Shiv Sena leader Rahool Kanal, who was once linked to the alleged vandalism of The Habitat studio in Khar, Mumbai.

Balraj later shared pictures from the visit on Instagram. In his post, he wrote that he has let go of the past and is moving forward with the blessings of Lord Ganesha. “With blessings of Bappa, we put down the past and move forward together into a brighter future. This was my first visit to Lalbaugcha Raja, and it was an amazing experience,” he shared.

The post instantly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from fans. Many were shocked to see Balraj alongside Rahool, recalling the 2024 incident when The Habitat, a popular comedy venue, was targeted after comedian Kunal Kamra’s remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. “Wasn’t he the same guy who broke The Habitat?” one fan asked. Another commented, “Why is Balraj hanging out with the one who destroyed Habitat?”

While several people criticised the move, others saw it as a positive gesture. Comedian Munawar Faruqui praised the reunion, writing, “Comedy always unites. Both are brothers.” Some fans also felt that only Lord Ganesha could have made this unlikely meeting possible. Meanwhile, the official handle of Habitat commented, ‘A collab we didn’t expect'.

Rahool Kanal, a Yuva Sena leader, was arrested during the Habitat incident but was released on bail the same day. The controversy had left Mumbai’s comedy community heartbroken, as the venue was considered a hub for stand-up artists.

Now, a year later, seeing Balraj and Rahool together at Lalbaugcha Raja has sparked debate once again. Some see it as forgiveness, while others believe it could be a political understanding between the two.