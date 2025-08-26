LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Explore Mumbai’s most famous Ganesh pandals this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Explore Mumbai’s most famous Ganesh pandals this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Aug 26, 2025, 23:56 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 23:56 IST

With Ganesh Chaturthi to be celebrated tomorrow (Aug 27), Mumbai is all set to welcome Bappa with some fashion. From the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja to the dazzling Khetwadi cha Raja, explore five must-visit Ganesh pandals that showcase the city's festive spirit and devotion.

Lalbaugcha Raja
1 / 5
(Photograph: Lalbaugcha Raja Official Website)

Lalbaugcha Raja

Started in 1934, Lalbaugcha Raja is Mumbai’s most iconic Ganesh pandal. Known for its grandeur and long queues, it draws millions of devotees each year. People believe their wishes come true here, making it a must-visit during Ganeshotsav.

Chinchpoklicha Chintamani
2 / 5
(Photograph: Instagram/ (@chincpoklichachintamani))

Chinchpoklicha Chintamani

Also called the 'Chintamani of Mumbai,' this pandal has been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi since 1920. Located near Chinchpokli railway station, it is loved for its majestic idol and socially relevant themes every year that reflect current issues.

GSB Seva Mandal
3 / 5
(Photograph: Instagram/ (@gsbsevamandalmumbai))

GSB Seva Mandal

Famous as India’s richest pandal, GSB Seva Mandal in King’s Circle features a stunning eco-friendly idol decorated with real gold and silver. It began in 1954 and is known for traditional rituals, cultural events, and minimal noise celebrations.

Mumbaicha Raja
4 / 5
(Photograph: Instagram/ (@raja_mumbaicha))

Mumbaicha Raja

Held at Ganesh Galli near Lalbaug, Mumbaicha Raja was first set up in 1928. Known for its artistic setups and replicas of famous Indian monuments, this pandal is a favourite among families and tourists looking for creative decoration and devotion.

Khetwadicha Raja
5 / 5
(Photograph: Instagram/ (@khetwadicharaja))

Khetwadicha Raja

Khetwadi Cha Raja is a famous pandal known for its beautiful decorations and artisan skill, with a history of over half a century. It is held in the Khetwadi area of Girgaon, Mumbai

Trending Photo

Explore Mumbai’s most famous Ganesh pandals this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
5

Explore Mumbai’s most famous Ganesh pandals this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Most valuable banks 2025: Top 10 banks by market capitalization globally
10

Most valuable banks 2025: Top 10 banks by market capitalization globally

Celeb-inspired looks for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday
6

Celeb-inspired looks for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday

From Tilak Varma to Abhishek Sharma, 5 Indian batters with fastest T20I centuries
5

From Tilak Varma to Abhishek Sharma, 5 Indian batters with fastest T20I centuries

In pics | Trump gave Oval Office a golden makeover – Who covered the cost?
6

In pics | Trump gave Oval Office a golden makeover – Who covered the cost?