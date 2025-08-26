/Explore Mumbai’s most famous Ganesh pandals this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

With Ganesh Chaturthi to be celebrated tomorrow (Aug 27), Mumbai is all set to welcome Bappa with some fashion. From the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja to the dazzling Khetwadi cha Raja, explore five must-visit Ganesh pandals that showcase the city's festive spirit and devotion.
Started in 1934, Lalbaugcha Raja is Mumbai’s most iconic Ganesh pandal. Known for its grandeur and long queues, it draws millions of devotees each year. People believe their wishes come true here, making it a must-visit during Ganeshotsav.
Also called the 'Chintamani of Mumbai,' this pandal has been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi since 1920. Located near Chinchpokli railway station, it is loved for its majestic idol and socially relevant themes every year that reflect current issues.
Famous as India’s richest pandal, GSB Seva Mandal in King’s Circle features a stunning eco-friendly idol decorated with real gold and silver. It began in 1954 and is known for traditional rituals, cultural events, and minimal noise celebrations.
Held at Ganesh Galli near Lalbaug, Mumbaicha Raja was first set up in 1928. Known for its artistic setups and replicas of famous Indian monuments, this pandal is a favourite among families and tourists looking for creative decoration and devotion.
Khetwadi Cha Raja is a famous pandal known for its beautiful decorations and artisan skill, with a history of over half a century. It is held in the Khetwadi area of Girgaon, Mumbai