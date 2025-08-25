/Supreme Court asks Samay Raina and four other comedians to apologise on social media for insensitive remarks on disabled people

Popular comedian Samay Raina, who gained nationwide recognition with his show India's Got Latent and several controversies surrounding it, is once again back in the headlines as he and four other comedians have reportedly been asked to post their apologies on their respective shows for their remark on disabled people.

Who are the other comedians, including Samay Raina, who were asked to apologise?

As per reports, apart from Samay Raina, other comedians including Vipun Goyal, Balraj Paramjit Singh Ghai, Nishant Jagdish Tanwar and Sonali Thakkar aka Sonali Aditya Desai have been asked to apologise unconditionally on their YouTube channels, ie, their shows.

Reportedly, the Supreme Court heard the petition of SMA Cure Foundation, in which the mentioned comedians were accused of making fun of PwDs with insensitive comments. A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice J Bagchi heard the arguments very carefully and also indicated a fine along with an apology.

As per the report, Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing on behalf of the foundation, said that the comedians have realised their mistake and have apologized. On the court's order, Attorney General R Venkatramani said that it will take some time for proper guidelines to come on this.

All about Samay Raina and the case involving disability remark

On May 5, the bench had summoned the comedians to appear before it or face coercive action after the plea alleged that they ridiculed persons suffering from SMA, a rare disorder, and also those suffering from other disabilities on their show. Reportedly, post that, the top court had also issued notice to the Union of India through Ministers of Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology, Social Justice and Empowerment, and News Broadcasters and Digital Association, and Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation.

The NGO accused Raina of insensitive remarks on persons with such conditions, high-costing drugs and treatment options for Spinal Muscular Atrophy, and also alleged to have ridiculed a person with disability.