8 of Netflix best 90-minute movies for when you are short on time

Published: Aug 25, 2025, 13:16 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 14:01 IST

From spooky horror to light-hearted romance and animated fun, here are eight must-watch Netflix movies that are perfect when you’re short on time.

If you don’t have the time for a long movie marathon, Netflix has a solid lineup of films that get straight to the point. Whether you’re in the mood for laugh-out-loud comedy, a spine-chilling horror, or a heartwarming romance, these 90-minute gems pack a big punch.

Just Like Heaven (2005, 95 minutes)
Just Like Heaven (2005, 95 minutes)

This heartwarming romantic comedy stars Reese Witherspoon as a woman caught between life and death, and Mark Ruffalo as the architect who unexpectedly finds her spirit living in his apartment. The movie is quick and fun with some memorable acting.

Fear Street: Prom Queen (2024, 90 minutes)
Fear Street: Prom Queen (2024, 90 minutes)

The Fear Street series delivers another chilling teen slasher, this time set around a high school prom. You can expect plenty of 90s-inspired thrills in this blood-soaked homage to campy horror films.

The Babysitter (2017, 85 minutes)
The Babysitter (2017, 85 minutes)

A horror-comedy that became a cult hit, this film follows a young boy who discovers that his seemingly perfect babysitter is part of a satanic cult. What starts as a fun night quickly spirals into a bloody and action-packed thrill ride.

Blazing Saddles (1974, 93 minutes)
Blazing Saddles (1974, 93 minutes)

Mel Brooks’ legendary satire takes on the Western genre with biting humour. The film follows a Black sheriff appointed to a racist frontier town. It remains one of the boldest and funniest comedies ever made, even decades later.

1922 (2017, 101 minutes)
1922 (2017, 101 minutes)

Based on Stephen King’s novella, this horror tells the chilling story of a farmer who plans to kill his wife. But guilt and paranoia soon manifest into ghostly hauntings that drag him into a nightmare he cannot escape.

Shrek (2001, 90 minutes)
Shrek (2001, 90 minutes)

This beloved animated hit turned fairy tales upside down with its witty humour and lovable characters. Filled with pop culture references, heartfelt moments, and hilarious banter between Shrek and Donkey, it’s a short and endlessly rewatchable movie.

The Ritual (2017, 94 minutes)
The Ritual (2017, 94 minutes)

A group of friends venture into the remote Swedish wilderness to honour a dead friend, only to realise they’re being hunted by something ancient and terrifying. This movie will grip you from start to finish.

Source Code (2011, 93 minutes)
Source Code (2011, 93 minutes)

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this smart, fast-paced sci-fi thriller about a soldier who repeatedly relives the last eight minutes of a train passenger’s life in order to stop a terrorist attack. The movie is packed with twists and turns and is a must-watch.

