/Parineeti Chopra expecting first child with husband Raghav Chadha; announces the happy news on Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to embrace parenthood. On Monday, August 25, the power couple announced the news on Instagram with a joint post. The actress married the AAP politician Raghav Chadha in September 2023.

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy

On Instagram, Parineeti and Raghav shared a joint post that read as,"Our little universe …On its way. Blessed beyond measure." The caption accompanied a photo of a cake which had ‘1+1=3’ written on it, along with baby feet icing. The post also had a video of the couple walking together in a park, holding hands with their back towards the camera.

News around Parineeti Chopra's pregnancy had been swirling for a long time. She had earlier joked and denied the news. The rumours have gained steam a few weeks back again after the couple appeared together on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

While the couple announced the news of their pregnancy, the due date is not known so far.

About Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra made her debut in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in 2011 and subsequently starred in films such as Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, and Hasee Toh Phasee, among others. The actress won a special jury National Award for her performance in Ishaqzaade. She was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila in 2023, and fans and critics praised her performance.

Earlier this year, Parineeti announced she would be making her web series debut with a mystery thriller, which also co-stars Jennifer Winget.

About Raghav Chadha

The politician is a Rajya Sabha MP and part of Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. Raghav is based in Delhi and is a Chartered Accountant and is also an alumnus of the London School of Economics.

Raghav and Parineeti met at an event in London a few years back, and sparks flew immediately. The couple dated briefly before tying the knot in September 2023 in Udaipur.