Parineeti Chopra is all set to make her web series debut in Netflix new thriller. The actress earned critical praise last year for her performance in Imatiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila which was also a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix.



On Tuesday, Netflix announced the impressive line up of actors who will be featuring in the yet untitled web series. Apart from Parineeti, the mystery thriller will feature Soni Razdan, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Sumeet Vyas, and Chaitanya Choudhry.



Produced by the acclaimed Siddharth P Malhotra, director of Maharaj and Sapna Malhotra of Alchemy Productions and written and directed by Rensil D'Silva of Rang De Basanti and Ungli fame, the currently ‘untitled’ series promises a gripping blend of intrigue and suspense.

More about the cast of the show



This outstanding ensemble is one for the books, from Parineeti Chopra, fresh from the success of Chamkila stepping into another commanding role, solidifying her status as a versatile actress. To the talented Tahir Raj Bhasin, joining her after the exceptional success on Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2.



Adding to the lineup is veteran actor Anup Soni, fan favourite icon Jennifer Winget and heartthrob Chaitanya Choudhry bringing their wealth of expertise to the series. The cast also expands to the multi-talented Sumeet Vyas and adding further flourish, seasoned actor Soni Razdan enriches the ensemble along with Harleen Sethi, praised for her riveting performance in Kohrra S1, who returns to captivate audiences again.

Speaking about the exciting new series and cast, the creators Siddharth Malhotra and Rensil D’silva shared, “We are thrilled to collaborate on this Noir Mystery Thriller with Netflix, a platform that celebrates storytelling in its most diverse and compelling forms. Working with Netflix has allowed us the creative freedom to push boundaries and bring a unique narrative to life. With a cast as talented as this and Parineeti choosing to foray into series with our production, we are excited for what lies ahead and cannot wait for the world to watch the mystery unfold.”

