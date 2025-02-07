Parineeti Chopra shut down speculations about a possible rift with cousin Priyanka Chopra and her family as she attended Priayanka's younger brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding along with her husband, politician Raghav Chadha. Priyanka has been posting photos and videos of the pre-wedding festivities this past week and Parineeti has been conspicuous with her absence.



Fans speculated whether there was a rift between the two Chopra sisters which had led to Parineeti missing the events. However, on Friday, Parineeti stepped out in a traditional best as she headed out with her husband Raghav Chadha for Siddharth Chopra's wedding.

The two waved at the paparazzi on their way to the venue.

Parineeti at Siddharth Chopra's wedding

In the videos that are doing the rounds of social media, Parineeti can be seen dressed in a white skirt and red blouse with a jacket over it. She accessorised the look with a statement neckpiece.

Inside the car, she was seen with her husband Raghav Chadha, who opted for a cream-coloured sherwani. The couple smiled and greeted the paparazzi. The two of them were seen leaving together to attend the family celebrations on the special day.





Priyanka Chopra Jonas escorts her brother down the aisle

Meanwhile, videos and inside glimpses of the wedding also surfaced on social media. In one of the videos taken from inside the wedding, Priyanka was seen walking her brother towards the podium. PC looked stunning in a blue lehenga with diamond jewellery. In another video, she was dancing with the rest of the family to her hit song Gallan Goodiyan at the baraat of her brother.

On Thursday evening, the actor joined husband Nick Jonas at the sangeet ceremony. Priyanka also guided Neelam on how to pose for the paparazzi. Priyanka wore a blue lehenga, while Nick opted for a blue-black sherwani and matching pants.