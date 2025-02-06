Nick Jonas is in India. The American pop icon has landed in the South Asian country to attend his brother-in-law Siddharth Chopra's wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya

On Thursday (Feb 6), the ''Sucker'' singer was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Dressed in a comfortable white co-ord set comprising of white sweater and pants, the singer walked out with a smile.

Greeting the paparazzi, Jonas waved at the cameras as he walked towards his car.

Nick will join his parents, Paul Kevin Jonas and Denise Miller-Jonas, wife Priyanka and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who have already arrived for the wedding.

Priyanka at brother's pre-wedding festivities

Priyanka is enjoying the pre-wedding ceremonies to the fullest. Over the few days now, the actress has been continuously sharing photos from the celebrations.

On Thursday (Feb 6), the actress shared a bunch of photos from last night's Mehendi ceremony.

In the first photo, she and her brother are seen cutely adoring her daughter Malti, who she's holding in her arms.

Another video showed Priyanka making funny faces as the artists applied mehendi to her hands. Sharing the photos, she wrote, ''From last night #Sidnee ki Mehndi 🤎''

For the Mehendi ceremony, Priyanka looked stunning in a strapless gown with colourful floral embroidery.

To elevate her look, she accessorized with a stunning diamond and ink pear-drop necklace, matching earrings, rings, and a bracelet.

The carousel also had a photo of Priyanka's mother-in-law. Dressed in a beautiful pink outfit, Denise is posing for the camera as artists apply mehendi to her arms.

Another photo showed Priyanka doing her mommy duties as she was seen carrying her daughter Malti in her hands.