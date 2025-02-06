Aryan Khan is all set to step foot in Bollywood with his directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, on Netflix. The project has been on the horizon for quite some time and has got the netizens curious about which actors would headline the much-awaited show. Reports have been rife that Lakshya and Sahher Bambba will star in Aryan Khan's directorial debut.



While the buzz is strong about their casting, there has been no confirmation from the production so far. Both actors are relatively new to the screens and will be seen bringing fresh perspectives to the highly-anticipated project.

Advertisment

Aryan Khan set to direct his first web series, proud dad SRK says, 'No business like showbusiness'

It is also being said that Aryan Khan desired to cast fresh new faces in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, hence he chose to get Lakshya and Sahher Bambba on board.

Advertisment

While The Ba***ds of Bollywood will reportedly be headlined by Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, it is expected to feature several big names from Bollywood. Reportedly, stalwarts including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh will be seen as a part of the series. Bobby Deol and Mona Singh will also feature in key roles, while Karan Johar will make an extended cameo appearance.

Trolls don't bother Sameer Wankhede who arrested Aryan Khan: Faced bullets, terrorists

Advertisment

Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood has been in the news for a period. Now, with the update of the star cast, the excitement surrounding Aryan's directorial debut has piqued many who are eagerly waiting for more details about the series.



'Baap ka naam...': Shah Rukh Khan to son Aryan Khan on 'The BA***DS of Bollywood' Netflix event