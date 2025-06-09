Celebrities at French Open: Parineeti Chopra, Lily Collins and all of the stars spotted | In pics

Published: Jun 09, 2025, 17:19 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 17:30 IST
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, with her husband, and politician Raghav Chadha are in Paris, and the couple had a fun watching French Open Men’s Final.
The French Open has always been a popular event for celebrity spotting from around the world. However, the highly anticipated final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner was particularly star-studded event. Among the celebrities spotted in the stands were fashion icon Pharrell Williams, as well as actors Natalie Portman and Lily Collins. Scroll down to see more!
Emily in Paris actor Lily Collins attended the gripping match between Alcaraz and Sinner at the French Open Finals 2025. For the sunny outing, Collins wore a black turtleneck top paired with a beige overcoat. She completed her look with minimal jewellery.
US director and executive producer Spike Lee and his wife US attorney Tonya Lewis Lee attend the ceremony of the men's singles final match on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris.
Musician and fashion designer Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, were spotted at the men's singles final match. For the day match, Pharrell wore a beige jacket and stylish sunglasses.
Natalie Portman made a stunning appearance as she stepped out to attend the big game at the French Open. For the men's final on Sunday (June 8), the Oscar-winning actress wore a white shirt with a baby pink skirt. Adding sophistication, she wore a Christian Dior hat with black sunglasses.
Parineeti Chopra attended the men's final on Sunday (June 8) with her husband and politician Raghav Chadha. The actress has shared a set of candid photos on her Instagram handle from their day out at the French Open.