Celebrities at French Open: Parineeti Chopra, Lily Collins and all of the stars spotted | In pics

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jun 09, 2025, 17:19 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 17:30 IST

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, with her husband, and politician Raghav Chadha are in Paris, and the couple had a fun watching French Open Men’s Final. 

Stars at French Open!
1 / 6
(Photograph:AFP and Instagram)

Stars at French Open!

The French Open has always been a popular event for celebrity spotting from around the world. However, the highly anticipated final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner was particularly star-studded event. Among the celebrities spotted in the stands were fashion icon Pharrell Williams, as well as actors Natalie Portman and Lily Collins. Scroll down to see more!
Lily Collins
2 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

Lily Collins

Emily in Paris actor Lily Collins attended the gripping match between Alcaraz and Sinner at the French Open Finals 2025. For the sunny outing, Collins wore a black turtleneck top paired with a beige overcoat. She completed her look with minimal jewellery.
Spike Lee
3 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

Spike Lee

US director and executive producer Spike Lee and his wife US attorney Tonya Lewis Lee attend the ceremony of the men's singles final match on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris.
Pharrell Williams
4 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

Pharrell Williams

Musician and fashion designer Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, were spotted at the men's singles final match. For the day match, Pharrell wore a beige jacket and stylish sunglasses.
Natalie Portman
5 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman made a stunning appearance as she stepped out to attend the big game at the French Open. For the men's final on Sunday (June 8), the Oscar-winning actress wore a white shirt with a baby pink skirt. Adding sophistication, she wore a Christian Dior hat with black sunglasses.
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra
6 / 6
(Photograph:Instagram/@ParineetiChopra)

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra attended the men's final on Sunday (June 8) with her husband and politician Raghav Chadha. The actress has shared a set of candid photos on her Instagram handle from their day out at the French Open.

