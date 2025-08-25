LOGIN
Best Parineeti Chopra Movies to Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and More

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Aug 25, 2025, 14:47 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 14:47 IST

Here’s a list of the best Parineeti Chopra films streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other OTT platforms that you need to check out.

Parineeti Chopra has proved time and again that, with her natural charm, strong screen presence, and ability to take on both light-hearted and serious roles, she has given Bollywood some unforgettable performances. Whether you’re in the mood for romance, drama, or thrillers, we've got you covered.

Ishaqzaade (2012)
Ishaqzaade (2012)

Parineeti’s breakout performance was as Zoya, a fearless and spirited girl caught between a violent family feud and love. The love story between her and Arjun Kapoor’s Parma is raw, passionate, and tragic. Parineeti won acclaim for her powerful performance. You can watch the movie on Prime Video.

Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)
Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)

Parineeti plays Gayatri, a strong, independent woman who questions traditional ideas of relationships. Her chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput and Vaani Kapoor makes the film refreshing, funny, and deeply relatable. You can watch the movie on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)
Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

Parineeti shines as Meeta in this offbeat romantic comedy. Her chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra’s makes the film both hilarious and heartwarming. You can watch the film on Netflix.

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011)
Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011)

Parineeti made her Bollywood debut in this comedy, playing Dimple, a girl who gets scammed by Ranveer Singh’s charming conman. Even with limited screen time, she managed to stand out, earning her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. You can watch the film on Prime Video.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021)
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021)

In this dark, gritty thriller directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Parineeti starred alongside Arjun Kapoor and delivered a nuanced performance as a woman on the run. You can watch the film on Prime Video.

Kesari (2019)
Kesari (2019)

In this war epic starring Akshay Kumar, Parineeti plays the emotional anchor of the story as Ishar Singh’s wife. Though it was a supporting role, she leaves a strong impression, bringing emotional depth to the action. You can watch the film on Prime Video.

The Girl on the Train (2021)
The Girl on the Train (2021)

Parineeti takes on the role of Mira, a woman entangled in a murder mystery. The film revolves around her struggles with memory, obsession, and PTSD. It’s one of her boldest and most layered performances. You can watch the film on Netflix.

Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017)
Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017)

In this romance opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti plays Bindu, a free-spirited singer who shares a complicated love story with her childhood friend. You can watch the film on Prime Video.

