/Head Over Heels star Choo Young Woo in trouble? South Korean actor faces backlash for phone case design; Here's why

South Korean actor Choo Young Woo, who gained global recognition after featuring in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, is now under fire for his phone case design. The eagle-eyed netizens are accusing him of his alleged 'pedophilic' phone case design after he was spotted holding it during an event. Let's delve into knowing more details.

Netizens' uproar over Choo Young Woo's phone case design

As per reports, actor Choo Young Woo, who had attended the Tom Ford Beauty press event at The Hyundai Seoul. While he was spotted and photographed, his phone case design caught the attention of netizens, in which an illustration of a young schoolgirl dressed in uniform is standing in front of a building with various shops, including an adult goods shop called Love Merci. For the unversed, the shop name Love Merci is the actual name of an adult goods shop in Japan.

In addition, the artist, who has illustrated this, is also on various social media platforms and is also selling various goods featuring their art, but requested via dm.

This has sparked anger and disappointment among netizens. One user wrote, "His scandal keeps getting worse, but kdrama stans still tolerate him. I’m scared of what other secrets might surface, knowing he keeps getting away with everything. #Chooyoungwoo #headoverheels".

Another user wrote, "See when we said he’s a freak, we were haters, but this man has proven time and time again that he isn’t a good person, but y'all see a u part haircut and vaneers with bad acting and act like he’s revolutionary and changing the industry, meanwhile this is what he’s doing".

"He has a lot of negative scandals before this scandal, but he was a man, so people will forgive him, and then he will keep getting casting offers for new projects & appear on our screen because problematic Korean actors will still be in this industry, cancel culture only exists for women", wrote the third user.

All about Choo Young Woo

Born in 1999, South Korean actor Choo Young Woo is best known for his roles in series including The Tale of Lady Ok and The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. He has also been part of other projects, including School 2021, Once Upon a Small Town, Mercy for None, and Police University, among others.