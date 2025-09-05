/Baaghi 4 X review: Tiger Shroff action starrer garners mixed reaction from netizens

Tiger Shroff is back in his action avatar with the fourth installment of Baaghi 4. The action thriller helmed by A. Harsha had already been creating quite a buzz ever since the teaser was dropped, with gory and violent scenes. The film was released in cinemas today, and the audience has shared their verdict on social media.

Netizens' reaction to Baaghi 4

Post-release of the film, many fans took to social media platforms to express their reactions, with many liking the cast's performance, while many were disappointed with the overall plotline. One user wrote, "Huge crowd gathered to watch #TigerShroff's movie Baaghi 4. People have gone crazy 4 times in this movie, and Tiger Shroff's action, dialogue, and romance have won everyone's hearts. People are also liking #SanjayDutt's acting. #Baaghi4 is going to wreak havoc at the box office".

Another user wrote, “#Baaghi4 #Baaghi4Review An already mediocre film destroyed by CBFC. Almost all the actual gore shown in the teaser and trailer has been chopped off. Also, weak music further damages the film. They had one banger song, Marjaana and just used a few lines of it. On top of them, they made a love story with a few action scenes with this kind of music instead of an out-and-out action film. In terms of acting, Sanjay Dutt pretty much has an extended cameo. No focus on his character development, who had the potential to single-handedly save this film. The climax, which should have been the best part, looks all over the place.”

"You know it’s bad when you walk in with 0 expectations & still leave disappointed. Action feels lazy, no buildup.. just happening for the sake of it. Tiger Shroff tries to hold it together, but the mess is everywhere. #Baaghi4 rating: 1.25/5 (only for Tiger’s effort)", wrote the third user.

A social media user wrote, "1/n Why is #Baaghi4 even being made. Bro is putting his efforts into the wrong kind of movies. He might be an average actor, but Bud gives 100% for every movie. His performance in #War was really good and in # SinghamAgain, he even outshone other credible actors".

All about Baaghi 4: Plot, cast, and more

Helmed by A.Harsha and written by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 tells the story of a man who survives a suicide attempt, but his reality blurs. His loved ones question him as a hidden truth draws him into a web of obsession and enduring love. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu, who made her debut.

