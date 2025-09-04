Fashion icon Giorgio Armani has died. The man who revolutionized fashion with unstructured looks was 91.

The Armani Group announced the news of the demise in an official statement. The statement began as, “With Infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder and tireless driving force. "

The company said that its founder breathed his last, “surrounded by his loved ones.”

Armani was synonymous with modern Italian style and elegance. He combined the flair of the designer with the acumen of a businessman, running a company that turned over some 2.3 billion euros ($2.7 billion) a year.

The exact cause of his death has not been revealed so far.

Giorgi Armani had missed Fashion Week due to poor health

The fashion icon had reportedly been ailing for some time and was forced to drop out of his group’s shows at Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week back in June this year – making it the first time in his long, illustrious career to miss one of his catwalk events.

Known as ‘Re Giorgio’ or King Giorgio, the designer was known to be hands-on with his designs. He would typically oversee every detail of his collection and every aspect of his business, from advertising to fixing models' hair as they head out onto the runway.

Legacy of the Armani brand to be taken forward by the family

In the company's statement, Armani was described as someone who was relentlessly driven by curiosity and who would look out for people. He was described as someone who had an active voice, especially for the city of Milan, a place he cherished with his whole heart.

“Giorgio Armani is a company with fifty years of history, built with emotion and patience. Giorgio Armani always made independence – of thought and action – his hallmark. The company is, now and always, a reflection of this spirit. His family and employees will carry the Group forward in respect and continuity of these values,” the statement added.

Armani funeral details