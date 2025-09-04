/Randeep Hooda joins relief work as floods ravage the state of Punjab

In the wake of the ongoing crisis in Punjab, actor Randeep Hooda has stepped forward to support families affected by the floods in Gurdaspur. Punjab has been hit hard by devastating floods over the past weeks, leaving thousands of families displaced and struggling to rebuild their lives. Heavy rains have caused rivers to overflow, damaging homes, crops, livestock and livelihoods across several districts. Among the areas badly affected is Gurdaspur, where many families continue to face hardships in the aftermath of the disaster.

Randeep has been associated with the Global Sikhs NGO Founder Amarpreet Singh and his close friend Maninder Singh with whom he has been working with over 10 years now. From Kashmir to Kerala, from Manipur to Maharashtra, and now in Punjab, this collaboration has seen them come together time and again to extend relief to communities in crisis.

According to a source close to the initiative, “Randeep has always wanted to personally stand with the people of Punjab during this difficult time. He joined hands with the Global Sikh NGO with whom he has been associated for a long time, to provide relief, rehabilitation, and visit flood-hit areas to meet families who have lost their homes and belongings. He interacted with affected families, listened to their struggles, and assured them that efforts would continue to reach those in urgent need.”

With the help of volunteers of Global Sikh NGO working tirelessly, relief materials are being distributed, and every effort is being made to bring comfort to affected families.

While the floods have left behind a trail of destruction, acts of kindness and unity like Randeep’s visit serve as a reminder that the people of Punjab are not alone in their recovery journey.