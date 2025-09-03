/Shah Rukh Khan sends prayers for Punjab as floods ravage the state: ‘The spirit of Punjab shall never break’

Shah Rukh Khan has expressed concern and solidarity with the people of Punjab as they continue to grapple with the devastating floods. SRK took to social media to offer his prayers and support to those affected. Khan pointed out that the spirit of Punjab would not break even as they deal with floods and try to rebuild their lives.

Shah Rukh prays for strength for the victims

"My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength. The spirit of Punjab shall never break. May God bless them all," Shah Rukh wrote in a note and posted on his Instagram Story and X.

Film industry reacts

Khan joins several Bollywood stars who have extended their support to the people of Punjab. From Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, to Shilpa Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Alia Bhatt – all have expressed solidarity. Alia and Karan Johar have shared donation links for the fans.

Actor Sonu Sood launched a helpline and promised full assistance. Meanwhile, Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has adopted ten villages, and Ammy Virk has pledged to rebuild 200 homes. Other Punjabi film stars like Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal, Satinder Sartaaj, and Karan Aujla have joined in with relief efforts, showing how the entertainment community is uniting to help Punjab recover.

About the Punjab floods

Punjab is facing its worst floods in nearly 40 years, with 29 deaths reported across 12 districts. Over 1,300 villages have been submerged. In August, the state witnessed its highest rainfall in 25 years at 253.7 mm.

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir caused rivers, including the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej, to overflow. According to government data (August 1–September 1), around 2.56 lakh people have been affected, with Gurdaspur alone accounting for 1.45 lakh residents across 321 flood-hit villages.