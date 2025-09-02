/Punjab floods: From Diljit Dosanjh to Ammy Virk, Punjabi celebs step up as floods ravage state - 29 dead, 2.5 lakh affected

Punjab continues to reel under devastating floods, with wide destruction recorded from across the Northern Indian state. As flood water ravages the land, already thousands have been evacuated, yet scores more remain stuck. At least 29 people have died across Punjab, as over 1,300 villages have been submerged. In August, the state witnessed its highest rainfall in 25 years at 253.7 mm.

Amid this, Punjabi singer, global star Diljit Dosanjh has announced that he would adopt ten of the worst-hit villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar, "together, we can rebuild," he said. Dosanjh on his official Instagram account announced the move and said his team would support relief efforts, work with NGOs and local administration to focus on essentials such as food, water and medical aid. He said that his team would also help plan the rehabilitation of affected people and long-term reconstruction.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Punjab Government asks Centre to release ₹60,000 crore as over 2 lakh people suffer

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema revealed that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government to release ₹60,000 crore in pending funds. "Our Chief Minister has written a letter to the Prime Minister of the country, requesting the immediate release of the Rs 60,000 crore owed to us by the central government," he said adding, "So far, there has been no response from them."

In a statement, Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation, and Disaster Management Minister S. Hardeep Singh Mundian said that the floods have affected over 2.56 lakh people in 12 Punjab districts. He said that the thousands have been displaced as the rain-triggered floods devastate lives, property, crops, and livestock.

Across Punjab, 15,688 people have been evacuated so far, said Mundian - Gurdaspur (5,549), Ferozepur (3,321), Fazilka (2,049), Amritsar (1,700), Pathankot (1,139), and Hoshiarpur (1,052).

PM Modi, Punjab CM connect on call

On Monday evening (Sep 2) Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly initiated what was the first official communication since Punjab was struck by the devastating floods a week ago. Modi, over call, assured CM Bhagwant Mann that "all help and support" will be made available to the state.

Punjabi celebrities extend a hand as the state government awaits help from the centre

Not just Diljit Dosanjh, other Punjabi film, music industry celebrities have also jumped to Punjab's rescue. Actor Sonam Bajwa, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Housefull 5, on Instagram said, "In these difficult times, my heart goes out to Punjab and everyone affected by the floods." Issuing a donation appeal, she added that she was doing her part to help organisations actively working on the ground as rescue teams.

Singer-Actor Ammy Virk has also adopted 200 affected families. "In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything," he said on IG.

Actor-Singer Himanshi Khurana announced that she will be helping "resettle 10 families in flood affected areas".

PSDM centres closed

Given the prevailing flood-like situation, the Punjab government has ordered the closure of all 43 centres associated with the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) until September 3.