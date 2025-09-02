/IMD issues 'Red Alert' for several parts of India as heavy rain lashes multiple states

The IMD predicted that the rain intensity levels may cross 210 mm in certain areas over the next three days. Meanwhile, people residing in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana were directed to remain cautious of flash floods over the next 24 hours.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ alert on Tuesday for several parts of India as incessant rainfall continues to lash across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the national capital is also on alert as the water level of the Yamuna river reached 205.75 metres, surpassing the danger mark on Tuesday morning. The river was flowing at Old Yamuna Bridge at 205.68 meters, well above the danger mark of 205.33 meters, at 6 am, according to a report by news agency PTI.
As per the IMD forecast, the rain intensity levels may cross 210 mm in certain areas over the next three days. In response, people residing in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana were directed to remain vigilant over the next 24 hours as severe weather conditions are expected along with imminent risk of flash floods.
Along with Delhi, the forecast agency has also issued a heavy rainfall alert for Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad. In addition, Jammu and Kashmir is likely to experience widespread rain again, and officials have announced a red alert to address any eventuality. The weather agency also said that the union territory is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain for the next 48 hours, resulting in a rise of rivers, streams and seasonal nallahs stream level.
Other than north and north-east India, an orange alert has also been issued, indicating moderate rain for several states, including Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Tamil Nadu.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued heavy rainfall alerts for other states too that including Assam, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Konkan, Goa, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Rajasthan. And forecast also includes thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds for the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
Meanwhile, at least 29 people have lost their lives and thousands have been displaced in Punjab as it is grappling with one of its worst floods in over three decades. Over 1,000 villages have been submerged across several areas of Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, and Tarn Taran. All rivers – Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and Ghaggar – are flowing at the danger mark following the incessant rainfall across North India.