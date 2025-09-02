/IMD issues 'Red Alert' for several parts of India as heavy rain lashes multiple states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ alert on Tuesday for several parts of India as incessant rainfall continues to lash across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the national capital is also on alert as the water level of the Yamuna river reached 205.75 metres, surpassing the danger mark on Tuesday morning. The river was flowing at Old Yamuna Bridge at 205.68 meters, well above the danger mark of 205.33 meters, at 6 am, according to a report by news agency PTI.

As per the IMD forecast, the rain intensity levels may cross 210 mm in certain areas over the next three days. In response, people residing in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana were directed to remain vigilant over the next 24 hours as severe weather conditions are expected along with imminent risk of flash floods.

Along with Delhi, the forecast agency has also issued a heavy rainfall alert for Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad. In addition, Jammu and Kashmir is likely to experience widespread rain again, and officials have announced a red alert to address any eventuality. The weather agency also said that the union territory is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain for the next 48 hours, resulting in a rise of rivers, streams and seasonal nallahs stream level.

IMD issues ‘Orange Alert’ for several states

Other than north and north-east India, an orange alert has also been issued, indicating moderate rain for several states, including Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Tamil Nadu.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued heavy rainfall alerts for other states too that including Assam, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Konkan, Goa, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Rajasthan. And forecast also includes thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds for the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.