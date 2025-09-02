/Planning a US trip? Trump just made it pricier — Starting THIS date Indians will have to pay ₹22,000 'integrity fee' for a Visa

In a move that will significantly increase the cost of visiting the United States for Indians, the Trump administration has announced a new $250 (INR 22,000) visa ‘integrity fee’ on travellers from non-visa-waiver countries. Here's all you need to know.
Amid India-United States tensions, the Donald Trump administration has unveiled plans to implement a new $250 (INR 22,003) so-called "visa integrity fee" on travellers from the country. This new fee has been announced under Trump's continued immigration crackdown and will go into effect on October 1st. This fee adds an additional hurdle for travellers from not only India but also other non-visa waiver nations like Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and China. Here's all you need to know.
With this new fee, the total cost of a US visa has gone up to $442 (around 38,902 INR). According to the US Travel Association, this is one of the highest visitor fees in the world.
The visa fee is part of Trump's Big Beautiful Bill Act. Tourists from India and other nations would be expected to pay this one-off fee when their visas are issued.
According to a Daily Mail report, the new visa fee is expected to hit Central and South American countries the hardest. This year, these nations have been a rare bright spot for America, with the number of travellers from Mexico rising by nearly 14 per cent (till May) according to National Travel and Tourism Office data. Meanwhile, arrivals from Argentina rose by 20 per cent and for Brazil, while smaller, a significant 4.6 per cent year-to-date increase was recorded. Overall, Central America travel increased by 3 per cent, South America by 0.7 per cent, while Western Europe travel decreased by 2.3 per cent.
Reports suggest that the high visa fees could devastate America's already ailing tourism sector. The US Tourism sector has already been suffering the brunt of Trump's policies. His hostility towards leaders from several nations has further soured the scene, with tourists — particularly from Canada vowing to boycott American vacations.
US government data suggests that this is happening already. July 2025 data shows a 3.1 per cent year-on-year fall in visitors to the US, with 19.2 million visitors. This was the fifth consecutive month with a decline in numbers. It must be noted that it was expected that 2025 would see a much-needed surge in overseas visitors and finally surpass the pre-pandemic level of 79.4 million.