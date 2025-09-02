/Planning a US trip? Trump just made it pricier — Starting THIS date Indians will have to pay ₹22,000 'integrity fee' for a Visa

Amid India-United States tensions, the Donald Trump administration has unveiled plans to implement a new $250 (INR 22,003) so-called "visa integrity fee" on travellers from the country. This new fee has been announced under Trump's continued immigration crackdown and will go into effect on October 1st. This fee adds an additional hurdle for travellers from not only India but also other non-visa waiver nations like Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and China. Here's all you need to know.

US Visa gets more expensive thanks to Trump's Big Beautiful Bill

With this new fee, the total cost of a US visa has gone up to $442 (around 38,902 INR). According to the US Travel Association, this is one of the highest visitor fees in the world.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The visa fee is part of Trump's Big Beautiful Bill Act. Tourists from India and other nations would be expected to pay this one-off fee when their visas are issued.

According to a Daily Mail report, the new visa fee is expected to hit Central and South American countries the hardest. This year, these nations have been a rare bright spot for America, with the number of travellers from Mexico rising by nearly 14 per cent (till May) according to National Travel and Tourism Office data. Meanwhile, arrivals from Argentina rose by 20 per cent and for Brazil, while smaller, a significant 4.6 per cent year-to-date increase was recorded. Overall, Central America travel increased by 3 per cent, South America by 0.7 per cent, while Western Europe travel decreased by 2.3 per cent.

Higher visa fees for foreigners could make Americans poor

Reports suggest that the high visa fees could devastate America's already ailing tourism sector. The US Tourism sector has already been suffering the brunt of Trump's policies. His hostility towards leaders from several nations has further soured the scene, with tourists — particularly from Canada vowing to boycott American vacations.