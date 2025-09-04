/SC points to illegal tree-cutting as culprit behind floods, landslides; Seeks response from centre, affected states

Google Preferred
Representational Image. Photograph: (Wikimedia Commons)

Story highlights

The notice was issued by the bench comprising Chief Justice Gavai and Justice K Vinod to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI), and the governments of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre and several flood-hit states, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, to respond to concerns that rampant illegal tree cutting has worsened natural calamities such as landslides and flash floods. The development comes after the Supreme Court took note of videos showing large numbers of timber logs being washed down the hills by floodwaters.

"We have seen unprecedented landslides and floods in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. From the media reports it is noticed that in the flood a huge number of wood was flowing along. Prima facie it appears that there has been illegal felling of trees. Thus issue notice to respondents. Returnable in two weeks," CJI BR Gavai said, news agency PTI reported.

Court issues notice to the centre

The top court was hearing a petition that attributed such disasters, including illegal felling of trees, primarily to unchecked deforestation. A bench comprising Chief Justice Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran issued notices to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI), and the governments of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

The petition, filed by Anamika Rana, has been scheduled for hearing in two weeks. The bench also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure necessary remedial steps are considered in the meantime.

