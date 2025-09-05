/Madharaasi movie first reviews: Here's what netizens have to say about Sivakarthikeyan & A. R. Murugadoss combo

The first reviews for Madharaasi are in, marking the much-anticipated collaboration between actor Sivakarthikeyan and veteran director A. R. Murugadoss. This film is Sivakarthikeyan’s first release of 2025 and has generated immense buzz, especially following his successful run at the box office in 2024 with hits like the sci-fi comedy Ayalaan and Amaran, a biopic on Ashoka Chakra awardee Major Mukund Varadarajan. The actor also has the period drama Parasakthi in his 2025 lineup. With its trailers teasing an intense action thriller, here’s a look at what netizens are saying about Madharaasi.

Netizens' reviews for Madharaasi are here

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What is Madharaasi about?

When a ruthless gun-smuggling syndicate floods Tamil Nadu with illegal weapons, Raghu, played by Sivakarthikeyan, is unwillingly dragged into their world and soon finds himself caught between them and the police. The trailer for the film makes it clear that Raghu likely suffers from split personality disorder and switches between his mild-mannered self and a violent alter ego.

Madharaasi was originally meant to be a Bollywood film

A. R. Murugadoss initially planned to make the film in Hindi, but after those plans fell through, he approached Sivakarthikeyan for the project. Madharaasi was first announced in 2023, and filming officially began on 14 February 2024 in Chennai. The movie entered post-production in July 2024 and reportedly has a budget of ₹200 crore ($24 million).

Madharaasi's star-studded cast and crew

The cinematography for the film is handled by Sudeep Elamon, with editing by National Award winner A. Sreekar Prasad. Kevin Kumar oversees action choreography, while Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music. The supporting cast includes Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal.

Madharaasi has been released in all major Indian languages and is currently running in theatres. Amazon Prime Video has acquired the OTT rights for the film.