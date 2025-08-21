/Coolie box office: Rajinikanth film tops 2025 Tamil releases despite drop in earnings

Rajinikanth's Coolie has grossed over 432 crores ($49.25 million) at the worldwide box office since its release on August 14, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 and the third-highest-grossing Indian film behind Chhaava and Saiyaara. The movie took in a whopping 350 crores ($42 million) worldwide in its four-day opening weekend, but there was a 65 per cent drop in collection the following Monday due to mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

Coolie box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Coolie has taken in 222.50 crores ($26.7 million) net from the Indian box office and an estimated $20 million internationally and has shattered many box office records within the Tamil film industry. Before its release, the movie was projected to take in over 500 crores ($60 million) by the end of its 4-day opening weekend, but now the movie will take longer to cross that benchmark. The movie was made on a reported 400 crores ($48 million) budget, making it one of the biggest productions in recent years.

What is Coolie about?

The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, best known for films like Leo and Vikram. The movie has an ensemble star cast that includes Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Soubin Shahir. Coolie centres on Rajinikanth’s character Deva, a seasoned gold smuggler who is forced out of retirement when his close friend is murdered by a new and powerful cartel led by Simon, played by Nagarjuna. Aamir Khan made his Tamil debut in the film.

WION's Review of Coolie

In his review for Coolie, WION's Achu Krishnan wrote, “As far as performances are concerned, Rajinikanth does his best to carry the movie, and his usual charm and charisma shine through in parts. The standout, however, is Nagarjuna as Simon. He really seems to be having fun with the role, and despite having the most potential, his character is underutilised and ends up being a side character rather than the main villain.”