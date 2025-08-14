/Coolie X reviews, Here's what early reviews are saying about the Rajinikanth mass action movie

Coolie first reviews are out. The Rajinikanth starrer is one of the most anticipated Tamil releases of 2025. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, best known for films like Leo and Vikram. The movie has an ensemble star cast that includes Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Soubin Shahir. Even before its release, the movie has grossed over ₹100 crore ($11.4 million) at the box office thanks to pre-release ticket sales, so let's take a look at what early reviews have to say about the film. In the US markets, the movie took in over $2 million in pre-release, shattering the previous record held by 2016's Kabali.

Here's what early reviews are saying about Coolie

Rajinikanth takes on a deadly cartel in Coolie

Coolie centres on Rajinikanth’s character Deva, a seasoned gold smuggler who is forced out of retirement when his close friend is murdered by a new and powerful cartel led by Simon, played by Nagarjuna. Aamir Khan makes his Tamil debut in the film and is rumoured to play a negative role. Initially, it was reported that the character would only appear in the film's climax, but Lokesh has teased in interviews that his appearance has been peppered throughout the film.

Lokesh Kanagaraj promises high-octane action

During a promotional interview for the film, Lokesh revealed that while he deliberately removed elements like guns and drugs from the film, he did not compromise on his trademark high-octane action, despite Rajinikanth’s preference for family-friendly content.

Is Coolie a part of the LCU?

The director also shared that Coolie would not be part of the LCU, a shared cinematic universe created by Lokesh that connects his previous films Leo, Vikram and Kaithi.

The film boasts an award-winning crew, with Girish Gangadharan handling cinematography, Philomin Raj as editor, and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Reportedly made on a massive budget of ₹400 crores ($46.6 million), Coolie ranks among the most expensive Indian films ever produced.

